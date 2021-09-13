‘Tom Mendoza Presents’ series to feature World Fuel Services COO Jeff Smith

Tom Mendoza Presents: A Conversation with Jeff Smith will take place 11 a.m. to noon Friday (Sept. 17). Smith, the chief operating officer of World Fuel Services, was described by Forbes as “one of the most experienced chief information officers in the world.” He previously held senior executive roles in companies including IBM, Suncorp, Telstra, Honeywell and Toyota.

Sponsored by the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, Tom Mendoza Presents is a series of conversations hosted by Tom Mendoza (ND ’73), former NetApp president and vice chairman, current board member at Varonis and Vast Data, and former board member at UIPath and Security Scorecard.

The online discussion held via Zoom is free and open to the public and the Notre Dame community. Participants must register in advance. The format of the discussion includes 30-40 minutes of one-on-one conversation between Smith and Mendoza followed by 20 minutes of audience Q&A. Audience members can submit their questions using Zoom’s chat function.

As a senior executive, Smith’s leadership philosophy has centered on his belief that talent and culture are the differentiating factors of great companies and that “operationalizing culture” as a force that can be strategically deployed is a key to innovation. His former roles include serving as CIO for IBM, responsible for the company’s global IT strategy, resources, systems and infrastructure, and as CEO of Suncorp Business Services, where he oversaw the Suncorp Group’s shared services including technology, real estate, finance, procurement and BPO/ITO operations.

Previous Tom Mendoza Presents guests have included Carl Eschenbach, partner at Sequoia Capital investing; Jayshree Ullal, president and CEO of computer networking company Arista Networks; and Guy Chiarello, head of technology and innovation and chief administrative officer at Fiserv.

Click here to register for Tom Mendoza Presents: A Conversation with Jeff Smith. For more information about the event, visit Tom Mendoza Presents or contact Jean Meade, program manager, at Jean.Meade@nd.edu.