Notre Dame ranks top 10 in nation for study abroad participation

Great Wall of China. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame’s commitment to internationalization continues to be recognized on a national level, as the University ranks in the top 10 for study abroad participation. The Institute of International Education ranks Notre Dame seventh among doctorate-granting universities for undergraduate study abroad participation during the 2018-19 academic year.

The latest rankings were published in the Open Doors report, which examines the number of degree-seeking students who received academic credit for study abroad in a given year. Using this measure, an estimated 76.2 percent of Notre Dame undergraduate students participated in study abroad in 2018-19. The statistics in the new report show an uptick in study abroad participation before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted programming. The pandemic has since forced the suspension of study abroad for the 2020-21 academic year.

The pause in programming has allowed the study abroad team at Notre Dame International to creatively connect and engage with students, imagining what new programming could be in the future. They recently created the Virtual Global Professional Experience program, allowing 100 students to connect with the Notre Dame network of employers worldwide to work on projects and develop intercultural competency and other professional skills. The team also created an online advising course on study abroad and are in the process of creating an online pre-departure course.

“This kind of resilience and innovation are hallmarks of our international efforts here at Notre Dame, and they allow us to continue to transform students’ study abroad experiences and deepen their understanding of themselves and their place in the world,” said Michael Pippenger, vice president and associate provost for internationalization.

“All these efforts will help us beyond COVID-19, and we are certainly looking forward to next summer when we can resume sending students abroad,” said Hong Zhu, senior director of global education.

“We continue to create more opportunities for students to go abroad and also encourage students to be intentional in selecting the locations and programs.”

Notre Dame International’s study abroad office manages nearly 50 semester study abroad programs in 25 countries around the world.

Open Doors is conducted by the Institute of International Education with the support of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State. More information on the report can be found online.

Originally published by Colleen Wilcox at studyabroad.nd.edu on .