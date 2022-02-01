Notre Dame observes Black History Month with campus events

The University of Notre Dame is celebrating Black History Month throughout February with a number of events.
The schedule is as follows. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
- A Hesburgh Libraries digital exhibit: “Still History? Exploring Mediated Narratives.”
- Virtual Talk: “When and Where I Enter: Curatorial Representation and Impact,” with Ariana Curtis, curator of Latinx Studies at the Smithsonian Museum of African American History, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 2).
- Virtual Book Talk: “Black in White Space: The Enduring Impact of Color in Everyday Life,” with Elijah Anderson, the Sterling Professor of Sociology and African American Studies at Yale University, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday (Feb. 4).
- The Met Opera: Live in HD: “Fire Shut Up In My Bones,” an encore screening of the Met’s first performance of an opera by a Black composer, 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
- The 28th Annual Hesburgh Lecture in Ethics and Public Policy (virtual): “The Activist Artist,” with Bernardine Evaristo, Booker Prize-winning author, dramatist, literary critic and advocate and activist for inclusion in the arts, 4 to 5 p.m. Monday (Feb. 7).
- Employee Assistance Program workshop: “Political Correctness and Microagressions,” 10 to 11 a.m., Feb. 10.
- Lunch and talk: “We Choose You: Investigating Black Voter Candidate Preference and Selection,” with Julian Wamble, assistant professor of political science at George Washington University, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Feb. 11, 1030 Jenkins Nanovic Halls.
- Film: “The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World,” with commentary by Katie Walden, assistant teaching professor of American studies at Notre Dame, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Browning Cinema, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.