At the University of Notre Dame, service to the world and others is an integral part of its mission. When founder Rev. Edward Sorin, C.S.C., arrived in northern Indiana, he wrote, “This college cannot fail to succeed. Before long, it will develop on a large scale. It will be one of the most powerful means for good in this country.”

In this spirit, the Notre Dame Alumni Association hosted the inaugural Notre Dame Global Day of Service — a day designated for Notre Dame students, alumni, parents and friends around the world to serve in their communities — on April 29.

