Notre Dame Ethics Week explores artificial intelligence

“Artificial Intelligence: Its Ethical Possibilities and Problems” is the topic of the University of Notre Dame Ethics Week 2024, an annual series of panel discussions hosted by the Mendoza College of Business designed to encourage the discussion of ethics in and outside of the classroom.

Ethics Week events take place from 12:05 to 1 p.m. Feb. 12-16 in Room 133 inside the Mendoza building. The talks are free and open to the Notre Dame community and the public.

The 2024 series features Mendoza faculty members renowned for their research and expertise in the use and development of AI. The schedule is as follows:

Monday (Feb. 12): Ahmed Abbasi, the Joe and Jane Giovanini Professor of IT, Analytics and Operations; academic director of the Ph.D. Program in Analytics; and co-director of the Human-centered Analytics Lab, “Artificial Intelligence’s Major Challenge: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Precaution.”

Tuesday (Feb. 13): Kirsten Martin, the William P. and Hazel B. White Center Professor of Technology Ethics, “Who is Responsible for Algorithmic Recommendations Online? (And Other Pesky AI Questions).”

Feb. 15 (Thursday): Greg Robson, visiting assistant research professor of business ethics and society, “Planning Future Economies: Can Artificial Intelligence Be Trusted?”

Feb. 16 (Friday): Nick Berente, professor of IT, analytics and operations, “Artificial Intelligence’s Use, Impact and Necessary Guardrails.”

Now in its 26th year, Notre Dame Ethics Week takes place annually in February and brings in experts from a diverse array of industries to explore current ethics issues. The series was established to encourage the discussion of ethical matters in undergraduate and graduate business classes at Notre Dame.

Ethics Week honors the legacy of John Houck, a Notre Dame management professor who wrote numerous works on business ethics, including “Is the Good Corporation Dead?”

