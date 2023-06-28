Notre Dame elects new Trustees

Three new Trustees — Scott A. Dahnke, Kathryn “Katie” Koch and Raul R. Romero — have been elected to the University of Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees effective July 1.

Scott Dahnke

Dahnke is the global co-CEO at L Catterton, a consumer-focused private equity firm. He began his career as a partner at McKinsey and Company, and then served as CEO of a publicly traded company before entering private equity 25 years ago. A 1987 Notre Dame graduate with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering, Dahnke earned an MBA from Harvard in 1991. He and his wife, Loretta, are the parents of four children, two of whom are Notre Dame graduates and one a current student.

Katie Koch

Koch is president and CEO of TCW, a global investment management firm. Prior to moving to TCW, she spent 20 years at Goldman Sachs, in a variety of leadership positions, including chief investment officer of public equity. She graduated from Notre Dame in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts in economics and English. Koch and her husband, Erik Thorvilson, are the parents of four children.

Raul Romero

Romero, a native of Panama who resides in Virginia, has been president and CEO of Alliance Consulting Group LLC, a marketing strategy consulting group, having previously served as CEO of S&B Infrastructure Ltd., a Houston-based engineering and construction firm. Romero graduated from Notre Dame in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and also earned his master’s degree in civil engineering from Notre Dame in 1977.

John B. Veihmeyer, a Trustee since 2017, has been elected to the Board of Fellows, effective July 1. Composed of six lay women and men and six priests of Notre Dame’s founding religious community, the Congregation of Holy Cross, the Board of Fellows is the University’s ultimate governing body. The Fellows elect the Trustees, adopt and amend the bylaws and are specifically charged with maintaining Notre Dame’s Catholic character.

In addition, Timothy F. Sutherland was elected a Trustee Emeritus, and three Board members — Celeste Volz Ford, Carol Hank Hoffmann and Rev. Paul Kollman, C.S.C. —were elected Hesburgh Trustees. Hesburgh Trustees are elected in recognition of dedicated service to the Board and to the University.