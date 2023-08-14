Notre Dame business school to launch Global EMBA

The University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business announced on Monday (Aug. 14) that a re-envisioned version of the Notre Dame Executive MBA program will launch in fall 2024.

Stayer Center

The Notre Dame Global EMBA is designed to offer working professionals with deeper global leadership experience. The program will be based at the University’s South Bend campus but will offer immersions around the world as part of the two-year curriculum.

“By bringing all Global EMBA students to campus for their residencies, we can provide a holistic Notre Dame experience and establish greater consistency between the cohorts,” said Martijn Cremers, the Martin J. Gillen Dean of the Mendoza College of Business. “The shift to a global perspective aligns with the larger business demand for effective leaders with a strong understanding of the complexities of a global economy, particularly in working with varied work cultures.”

The Notre Dame EMBA currently is offered in South Bend and Chicago. The Notre Dame EMBA-Chicago Class of 2025 that starts classes in August 2023 will be the college’s final Chicago cohort. Applications are now open for the Notre Dame Global EMBA Class of 2026 starting in fall 2024.

“As someone who has worked globally for most of my professional life, I understand the high value placed on leaders who understand how to solve problems in global environments,” said Gianna Bern, the academic director for the Notre Dame EMBA who will continue to serve as director for the Notre Dame Global EMBA. “The Global EMBA is designed to leverage all of the strengths of our existing program — the curriculum, the faculty, the campus and the reputation for excellence represented by the Notre Dame MBA degree — while students also gain up to three international immersion experiences on three different continents.”

The Global EMBA will follow the current Notre Dame EMBA curriculum and academic calendar, consisting of a two-year program that meets once a month for in-person residencies. To deepen the international experience of the program, Global EMBA students will participate in a minimum of two international immersions, one at the beginning of their program and one in their final semester. Students also have the option to either participate in on-campus electives or an additional international immersion during the June electives week.

At least some of the immersions will focus on the Global South, where Mendoza has long been involved in projects as part of its mission for business to have a positive impact on societal good. The college also plans to coordinate immersions through the Notre Dame Global Gateways and Centers, which include locations in Beijing, Dublin, Jerusalem, London, Rome and Santiago, Chile.

“The Notre Dame Global EMBA is an evolution in our efforts to serve working professionals. More than that, it’s an evolution in how business leaders can take forward Mendoza’s charge to 'grow the good in business' on a global scale,” Cremers said.

For more information about the Notre Dame Global EMBA, contact emba.business@nd.edu.