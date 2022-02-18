Coach Marcus Freeman to be guest at Mendoza dean’s ‘fireside chat’

Marcus Freeman. (Photo by Barbara Johnston/University of Notre Dame)

Marcus Freeman, the Dick Corbett Head Football Coach at the University of Notre Dame, will be the featured speaker for the Mendoza College of Business Dean’s Speaker Series to be held at 11 a.m. EST Feb. 25 (Friday) in Mendoza’s Jordan Auditorium.

The talk will be formatted as a “fireside chat” with Freeman and Martijn Cremers, the Martin J. Gillen Dean of Mendoza College of Business. The discussion will be centered on Freeman’s role as a leader and educator, and how he balances his professional and personal life. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The event is free and open to the Notre Dame community as well as the general public. Seating is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees must comply with the University’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Freeman was announced as the 30th head coach in the University’s history on Dec. 3. He first joined Notre Dame in 2021 as the defensive coordinator, and previously served as a defensive coach at the University of Cincinnati, Purdue University and Kent State.

“Marcus Freeman has not only proven himself a superb football coach, he has shown … that he is a person of highest integrity who cares deeply about our student-athletes and is committed to their success in the classroom as well as on the field,” said University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., in announcing Freeman as the new head coach.

The annual Mendoza Dean’s Speaker Series features senior executives and other experts who discuss emerging issues affecting business and society. The series is sponsored by the Eugene Clark Distinguished Lecture Series endowment.

