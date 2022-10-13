Legends on and off the field: Stanford University and the University of Notre Dame

Fans watch the pre-game performance by the Notre Dame Marching Band before the game against Stanford. (Photo by Barbara Johnston/University of Notre Dame)

Led by the “Four Horsemen” and Knute Rockne, the Fighting Irish first faced the Stanford Cardinal in the 1925 Rose Bowl. Now the two teams play annually in the regular season, with the winner claiming the coveted Legends Trophy — a Dublin Crystal bowl mounted atop a California redwood base.

But perhaps just as legendary as their competition on the field is their collaboration off the field. Over the years, experts from the University of Notre Dame and Stanford University have teamed up to further research into the libraries of Rome, the role of government corruption in entrepreneurship, the unexpected hurdles in developing immunotherapies, the quest to build a better computer chip and methods to improve science education.

Read more about how the Cardinal and the Fighting Irish are making significant contributions to their respective fields together.

Gaining research expertise in Rome

Professors Heather Minor from Notre Dame and Paula Findlen from Stanford together led the annual Rome Seminar at Notre Dame’s Rome Global Gateway this summer. The seminar brings graduate students from a range of disciplines to Rome to gain research expertise in Roman libraries and archives and introduces them to a wide range of extraordinary and understudied materials in the city, produced from 1100 to 2020. Read more.

Increasing entrepreneurial spirit

Yong Suk Lee, assistant professor of technology, economy and global affairs at Notre Dame, and Charles Eesley, an associate professor at Stanford University, had an overarching question: Who becomes entrepreneurs? The pair’s research found that high levels of government corruption may deter talented people from taking risks and investing in entrepreneurial activities, while increased trust in government is correlated with a rise in entrepreneurship. Read more.

Delving deeper into the challenges of immunotherapies

An unexpected discovery relating to the way two distinctively different peptide antigens react with one T-cell receptor tosses a new wrench into the process of building better molecules to develop immunotherapies. Armed with this new finding, however, a team of researchers from Notre Dame, Stanford, Loyola University and the University of Kentucky is up for the challenge. Read more.

Computing on the edge

Computers constantly transfer information between processing and memory units, and this shuttling back and forth of data consumes a lot of energy. But now, an international team of researchers from Notre Dame, Stanford, University of California San Diego and Tsinghua University have designed and built a chip that runs computations directly in memory, thus eliminating the energy-intensive data movement in current hardware designs. Read more.

Using data to enhance education

Researchers from Stanford and the Notre Dame Center for STEM Education, in partnership with Notre Dame’s Alliance for Catholic Education, are investigating whether, when and how science teachers use evidence of student thinking to adapt their instruction. Read more.