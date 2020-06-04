Joshua Copeland named executive director of the University of Notre Dame (USA) in England

Copeland Cropped

Notre Dame International has appointed Joshua Copeland the new executive director of the University of Notre Dame (USA) in England (UNDE), which hosts the London Global Gateway. Copeland, who currently serves as the director of student affairs for UNDE, will work in collaboration with academic leaders to create new research collaborations, partnerships and initiatives at the London Global Gateway. He will also manage the administration and operations of the Gateway.

Copeland has been an integral member of the London Global Gateway during the past seven years, supporting students, parents, alumni and partners in London both as the director of student affairs and rector of Conway Hall. He has also facilitated programs that help promote understanding and advance knowledge, including the recent acquisition of the G.K. Chesterton Collection. Copeland helped steer this project, along with academic leaders, to provide a gathering point for intellectual life in the UK.

“Josh’s excellent leadership in supporting our students and creating community, his success in building meaningful relationships with local partners in London, and his embodiment of the mission and values of UNDE make him the perfect candidate to be the next executive director,” said Michael Pippenger, vice president and associate provost for internationalization.

“We are thrilled that he will take up this position and continue to help UNDE flourish in the months and years to come.”

In his new role, Copeland will be responsible for implementing the academic vision and strategy, facilitating research collaborations and raising the University’s profile in the United Kingdom. He will continue building strategic relationships with UK universities and strengthen UNDE’s position as a leader in experiential learning and global education.

“Copeland’s commitment to the University’s internationalization, as well as his proven leadership in global education, will continue to strengthen UNDE’s role in advancing opportunities for collaborative research while expanding the impact of the University’s global scholarship,” said Jonathan Noble, senior assistant provost for internationalization.

Copeland will transition into his new role Monday, June 15, 2020. He holds a master’s degree in music and an artist diploma in voice and opera from Yale University. He previously enjoyed a career as an accomplished opera singer, performing in both the US and Europe.

The London Global Gateway is part of the University of Notre Dame’s global network. Notre Dame International oversees Global Gateways centered in Beijing, Dublin, Jerusalem, London, and Rome. The Gateways create unique opportunities for Notre Dame to engage the world and the world to engage Notre Dame through scholarly collaboration, undergraduate and graduate study, as well as cooperative programs with governments, foundations, corporations, alumni, parents, and friends of the University. NDI also leads six Global Centers located in Santiago, São Paulo, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Mumbai, and at Kylemore Abbey in western Ireland. A simpler infrastructure, the Global Centers focus on a more defined geographical area to facilitate academic and cultural programming and exchanges.

The University of Notre Dame (USA) in England is hosting the services of the London Global Gateway.

