Jane Livingston appointed vice president, chief information officer at Notre Dame

Jane Livingston

Jane Livingston, chief information officer (CIO) and associate vice president at Florida State University, has been appointed vice president for information technology and CIO at the University of Notre Dame.

“Jane’s depth of knowledge, vast experience at major research universities, innovative mindset and ability to create high-performing teams propelled her to the top of a pool of extraordinary candidates,” Executive Vice President Shannon Cullinan said. “We are pleased that she will soon be joining the Notre Dame family.”

Livingston succeeds John Gohsman, who retired in September, and Ron Kraemer, who served as Notre Dame’s CIO from 2010 to 2018 and stepped in on an interim basis during this academic year.

“Ron and John helped to create a wonderful culture within the IT division that is collaborative, creative and solutions-oriented,” Cullinan said. “I have every expectation that Jane will build on these strengths and be an exceptional partner in delivering IT products and services that advance our central mission of teaching and research.”

“I am delighted and honored to be joining the Notre Dame community,” Livingston said. “I am grateful for the outstanding leadership of both Ron and John, who have built an exceptional OIT culture and organization. I am excited to work alongside the OIT division to deliver innovation and collaborative technology services. My husband, Bert, and I look forward to joining Notre Dame and the South Bend community this summer.”

Livingston has more than 20 years of experience in higher education IT leadership positions. At Florida State, she directs a division of more than 400 employees and is responsible for the university’s IT strategy, policies and services with a focus on digital transformation, organizational development and operational excellence. She also oversees the Northwest Regional Data Center and Florida Virtual Campus organization, which provide services throughout the state.

Livingston previously served from 2006 to 2019 in multiple information technology leadership roles at Yale University. She transformed the online experience by standing up technology teams for user experience, technology accessibility and technology web infrastructure. She was the 2017 recipient of the Linda Lorimer Award, conferred by Yale’s president on staff who have distinguished themselves through a commitment to excellence and innovative thinking. She was actively engaged in diversity and inclusion initiatives, including leading Yale’s Women in Technology program and the IT Climate, Culture and Inclusion Task Force.

Prior to working at Yale, Livingston held various positions at Vassar College and with IBM and Boeing. She is a past fellow at the EDUCAUSE Leadership Institute, Leading Change Institute and MOR Advanced Leaders Program and particiates in many higher education IT communities.

A graduate of Syracuse University with a master’s degree in information management, Livingston earned her bachelor’s degree in history and women’s studies from Wichita State University.