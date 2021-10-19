Accenture’s Marty Rodgers to speak on inclusion as a driver of innovation

Marty Rodgers

One of the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic might be what it’s revealed about the American workplace: Namely, a greater need for innovative thinking and resilience in the face of disruption. And a key driver of this innovation is the fostering of diversity, equity and inclusion, according to Marty Rodgers, market unit lead for the U.S. South for Accenture and a University of Notre Dame Hesburgh Trustee.

Rodgers will deliver a talk, “Liberty and Justice for All,” at 2 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 21) in the Mendoza College of Business’ Jordan Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. Visitors must wear masks in compliance with the University’s COVID-19 guidelines.

A longtime advocate of social responsibility, Rodgers will speak about how disruption is now commonplace and why innovation is critical to survival. He also will discuss what “liberty and justice for all” really signifies, how being silent is no longer an option, how inclusion drives innovation and why inclusion is vital in academia, in business and in daily life.

Rodgers joined Accenture in 1997 and became a managing director in 2004. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Notre Dame and an MBA from Harvard University. He previously served on the Notre Dame Board of Fellows.

Prior to Accenture, Rodgers worked on Capitol Hill and helped to write several successful pieces of legislation, including creating AmeriCorps and the declaration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a national day of service. He also served with the Diocese of Gallup, working with Native American children in New Mexico, and as executive sponsor of Accenture's African American Employee Resource Group and of the company's recruiting efforts at historically black colleges and universities.

Rodgers currently serves on numerous local boards including the Greater Washington Board of Trade, United Way of the National Capital Area, Federal City Council and KIPP-DC. He is a member of the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., and a part of the Smithsonian FUTURES Working Group. He is also active on two national boards: President George H.W. Bush's Points of Light Foundation and the Children’s Defense Fund.

“Liberty and Justice for All” is sponsored by the Mendoza Staff Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council. For more information, contact Lisa Heming at lheming@nd.edu or 574-631-5236.

Originally posted on Mendoza News.