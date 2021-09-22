In memoriam: Karen Croake Heisler, professional specialist

The University of Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television and Theatre mourns the death of its friend and colleague, professional specialist Karen Heisler. Heisler died Sunday (Sept. 19).

Beloved by generations of students, Heisler was a cherished member of the FTT family for more than 25 years. Heisler's Sports and TV class was legendary, as was her dogged insistence on proper grammar and proofreading. As the department internship coordinator, she shepherded countless students through their first experiences in the professional world. When she retired in 2019, FTT renamed the Television Studies Award, given to a graduating senior for outstanding work in television studies, the FTT Karen Croake Heisler Television Studies Award.

There will be a local visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (Sept. 27) at St. Pius X Church in Granger, as well as a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 28), with visitation starting at 10 a.m.

