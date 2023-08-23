How Notre Dame became the "Fighting Irish"

One of the more popular stories we've produced is on the origin of the University's athletics nickname, the "Fighting Irish."

As the football team prepares to open its season in Dublin, Ireland, for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, we revisit that history to open the new season of Notre Dame Stories.

Guest narration by Brian Ó Conchubhair of the Keough-Naughton Institute for Irish Studies.

Read more at: www.nd.edu/stories/whats-in-a-name/

Explore the University's relationship with the Emerald Isle at: www.nd.edu/stories/ireland-series/east-and-west/