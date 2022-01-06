33rd annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival debuts Jan. 21

Notre Dame Student Film Festival

The University of Notre Dame’s Department of Film, Television and Theatre (FTT) presents the 33rd annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival, in the Browning Cinema at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center from Jan. 21 through 23.

An annual launching pad for student filmmakers as they begin their careers in the film, television and entertainment industries, the Notre Dame Student Film Festival screens films that were made by undergraduate students during the past year as class projects in the Department of Film, Television and Theatre. As in recent years, after each screening audience members will be invited to vote for their favorite film via text message. The Audience Choice Award will be presented to the student director(s) of the winning film after the final screening.

“We’re excited to welcome the public back to the Notre Dame Student Film Festival,” says festival founder and FTT faculty member Ted Mandell. “It’s always been a showcase of wonderful student filmmaking, but it’s also been traditionally a community event as well. Last year was difficult in so many ways, but it will be fun to rekindle that January student film fest atmosphere we’ve been accustomed to for the past 33 years.”

The festival has featured the first films of future award-winning filmmakers such as Peter Richardson (2011 Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Award winner, “How To Die in Oregon”) and John Hibey (2012 Sundance Film Jury Award Winner for Short Filmmaking, “Fishing Without Nets”), as well as numerous others. It has served as the springboard for successful careers in every aspect of the industry, where ND Student Film Festival alumni have worked on everything from “Saturday Night Live” to “La La Land.” Many films from past festivals have also been selected for national and international film festivals.

The films featured in the 2022 Notre Dame Student Film Festival:

“Cash Box” (Chase Cummings, Ryan Lanser, John Adkins)

Put in a thing. Then cha-ching.

“Garden of Eddy” (Grant DelVecchio, Yiyi Niu, Litchfield Ajavon)

There’s one lone house in the center of Eddy Street Commons … and its owner is perfectly happy to stay there.

“Living the Nightmare" (Kiki Carney, Briana Avila)

A struggling 20-something finds himself in immersion therapy.

“Cyrus” (Ivan Skvaril, Ted Nagy)

A former professional surfer and vanlife influencer goes off the grid.

“Hang Man” (John Adkins)

Audition jitters lead to a connection.

“Anyone Could Win” (Scott Kiley, Colin Campbell)

A cutthroat cook-off.

“Saving Sister Cindy” (Joel Mandell, Sam Eppich)

TikTok turns a slut-shaming street preacher into a college campus rock star.

“Reverie” (Ella Mylod)

How lonely would you say you are?

“Carcosa” (Justin George, Sam Eppich)

Don’t open that Amazon Prime package.

“The Ismailzais” (Peter Nichols, Nate Robards)

A family of Afghan refugees starts a new life in Austin, Texas.

“Box Head” (Charles Ivancic, Nate Robards)

No matter what face you put on it, the daily grind is 24x18.

“Foss” (Creighton Dolezal, Joseph Fabiano)

A basketball court sits on top of a pizza joint in Woodstock, Illinois. The owner of both was one step away from making the 1996 U.S. Olympic basketball team.

“Puppy Love” (Lizzie Todd, Peter Nichols)

Art imitates life at a college party.

Screenings, which run approximately 100 minutes, will be offered at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 (Friday) and Jan. 22 (Saturday), and at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 (Sunday). The Audience Choice Award will be presented after the Sunday screening. Some films contain mature content. Face masks are required at all times for all guests.

Tickets for the Notre Dame Student Film Festival are $7 for the general public; $6 for faculty, staff and seniors (65+); and $4 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at performingarts.nd.edu, by phone at 574-631-2800 or in person at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center ticket office.

