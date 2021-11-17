Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Georgia Tech at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 20) at Notre Dame Stadium. Weekend events include lectures, presentations and performances. Visitors are reminded to follow campus COVID protocols. Also, Notre Dame Stadium is a cashless venue, and tickets are mobile only. For more information, visit gameday.nd.edu.
Friday, Nov. 19
- “Jim Dine: American Icon,” featuring the work of painter, printmaker, sculptor and poet Jim Dine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 11, Snite Museum of Art.
- “Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” an immersive installation by artist Kevin Beasley exploring ideas of power and race in America, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23, Snite Museum of Art.
- Football Fridays at the Eck, featuring tailgate food, interviews with special guests, performances from student groups, giveaways and more, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.
- Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” public lecture and book signing featuring author and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., 1030 Jenkins Nanovic Halls.
- ND vs. Georgia Tech Author Signings, featuring Rev. James Connelly, C.S.C. (“History of the Congregation of Holy Cross”), Jeff Harrell (“Rockne of Ages”) and Greg Bourke (“Gay, Catholic, and American”) from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and Cecilia Cunningham and Nancy Cavadini (“Stories in Light”), Lisa Kelly (“Domer Dishes”) and Dan O’Brien (“Camel Resilience”) from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.
- Innovation Rally, featuring networking and an interactive showcase of emerging and cutting-edge Notre Dame startups and technologies, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Innovation Park.
- Graduate Business Programs Open House, featuring information about Mendoza College of Business’ graduate degree offerings, 2 to 3 p.m., Mendoza College of Business atrium.
- Ahead of the Game with Arts and Letters, “Pulling the Strings: Playing the English in a Poem to Red Hugh O’Donnell,” featuring Sarah McKibben, associate professor and chair of the Department of Irish Language and Literature at Notre Dame, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall.
- “Thunder from the Sky: Festive Organ Music in the Basilica,” 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- “Identity and the 2020 Election: A Panel Discussion,” featuring moderator Dave Campbell and panelists Luis Fraga, David Cortez, Darren Davis and Geoffrey Layman, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Smith Ballroom, Morris Inn.
- A talk by Susan McKay, author of “Northern Protestants: On Shifting Ground,” 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., 1050 Jenkins Nanovic Halls.
- Trumpets Under the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., in front of Main Building.
- Band March Out to Rehearsal, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Main Building.
- Glee Club open rehearsals, 5 to 5:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall.
- Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.
- Silent Night Silent Auction, benefiting Hannah’s House, 7 to 9 p.m., LaFortune Hall Ballroom.
- Notre Dame Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert, 8 to 9 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
Saturday, Nov. 20
- Midnight Drummers Circle, midnight to 12:15 a.m., in front of Main Building.
- Cedar Grove Cemetery Open House, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Grove Cemetery.
- Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 9 to 11 a.m., first floor, McKenna Hall (high school and transfer students only; registration required).
- Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Author Signings, featuring Rudy Ruettiger (“The Walk On”) from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and Frank Pomarico (“Ara’s Knights”) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.
- Confession, 10 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.
- Tailgate of Champions, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Legends of Notre Dame.
- Notre Dame Bagpipe Band performance, 10:30 to 10:45 a.m., in front of the Main Building.
- Saturdays with the Saints, “Bernadette, The Spring and The Immaculate One,” featuring Catherine Cavadini, associate teaching professor of theology at Notre Dame, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Andrews Auditorium, Geddes Hall.
- Gameday Rosary, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Science Exploration Series, “Getting the Lead Out: Notre Dame’s Efforts to Prevent Lead Poisoning,” featuring Heidi Beidinger-Burnett, director of the Master of Science in Global Health Program at Notre Dame, 11 a.m. to noon, 101 Jordan Hall of Science.
- Glee Club ND-in-Revue Concert, 11:30 to noon, Library Quad.
- Medieval Institute 75th Anniversary Tailgate, featuring a talk on medieval food and culture by culinary historian Sarah Peters Kernan and a harvest feast, noon to 1:30 p.m., West Lawn, Hesburgh Library.
- Player walk, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m., Hesburgh Library to Notre Dame Stadium.
- Notre Dame Bagpipe Band performance, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m., Library Quad.
- Trumpets Under the Dome, 12:30 to 12:40 p.m., in front of Main Building.
- Band Concert on the Steps, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Bond Hall.
- Band March Out, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m., Main Building to Notre Dame Stadium.
- Flyover, featuring one U.S. Air Force KC-135 from the 434th Air Refueling Wing, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, before kickoff, Notre Dame Stadium.
- Mass, 30 minutes after the game, Basilica of the Sacred Heart and DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
Sunday, Nov. 21
- Mass, 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon, Basilica of the Sacred Heart.