Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Georgia Tech at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 20) at Notre Dame Stadium. Weekend events include lectures, presentations and performances. Visitors are reminded to follow campus COVID protocols. Also, Notre Dame Stadium is a cashless venue, and tickets are mobile only. For more information, visit gameday.nd.edu.

Friday, Nov. 19

Jim Dine: American Icon ,” featuring the work of painter, printmaker, sculptor and poet Jim Dine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 11, Snite Museum of Art.

Chair of the Ministers of Defense ,” an immersive installation by artist Kevin Beasley exploring ideas of power and race in America, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 23, Snite Museum of Art.

Football Fridays at the Eck, featuring tailgate food, interviews with special guests, performances from student groups, giveaways and more, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam ,” public lecture and book signing featuring author and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., 1030 Jenkins Nanovic Halls.

ND vs. Georgia Tech Author Signings, featuring Rev. James Connelly, C.S.C. (“History of the Congregation of Holy Cross”), Jeff Harrell (“Rockne of Ages”) and Greg Bourke (“Gay, Catholic, and American”) from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and Cecilia Cunningham and Nancy Cavadini (“Stories in Light”), Lisa Kelly (“Domer Dishes”) and Dan O’Brien (“Camel Resilience”) from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

Innovation Rally, featuring networking and an interactive showcase of emerging and cutting-edge Notre Dame startups and technologies, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Innovation Park.

Graduate Business Programs Open House, featuring information about Mendoza College of Business’ graduate degree offerings, 2 to 3 p.m., Mendoza College of Business atrium.

Ahead of the Game with Arts and Letters , “Pulling the Strings: Playing the English in a Poem to Red Hugh O’Donnell,” featuring Sarah McKibben, associate professor and chair of the Department of Irish Language and Literature at Notre Dame, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall.

“Thunder from the Sky: Festive Organ Music in the Basilica,” 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Identity and the 2020 Election: A Panel Discussion ,” featuring moderator Dave Campbell and panelists Luis Fraga, David Cortez, Darren Davis and Geoffrey Layman, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Smith Ballroom, Morris Inn.

A talk by Susan McKay , author of “Northern Protestants: On Shifting Ground,” 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., 1050 Jenkins Nanovic Halls.

Trumpets Under the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., in front of Main Building.

Band March Out to Rehearsal, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Main Building.

Glee Club open rehearsals, 5 to 5:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall.

Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Silent Night Silent Auction, benefiting Hannah’s House, 7 to 9 p.m., LaFortune Hall Ballroom.