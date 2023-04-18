The Shirt 2023 to be unveiled April 21

The 2023 Shirt Project Committee invites the University of Notre Dame community, alumni and fans to The Shirt unveiling from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday (April 21) on Library Lawn, south of the Hesburgh Library. The unveiling will feature performances by student groups, lawn games and celebrity guests to celebrate this 34-year tradition that unifies the student body, alumni and fans. If rain or thunderstorms are present the day of the unveiling, the event will move to the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore and will begin at 5 p.m.

The unveiling will be streamed live on The Shirt Project’s YouTube channel and covered on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@TheShirtND) for anyone who is unable to attend the in-person event.

The Shirt 2023 is available for pre-order now on the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore website. After the design reveal at 6 p.m. April 21, The Shirt will be available for purchase on Library Lawn, at the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore on campus and on Eddy Street, and online.

Since 1990, The Shirt has unified the student body, alumni and fans each football season. With a mission of enhancing student life at Notre Dame, the proceeds from sales benefit students, clubs and organizations through The Shirt Charity Fund and the Student Experience Fund, ensuring that all students have access to the full Notre Dame experience. During its 34 years of operations, more than 3 million shirts have been sold, raising financial support for students and serving as a wearable expression of unity for the whole Notre Dame student body. The Shirt is believed to be the single highest-selling annual piece of college athletic apparel in the nation. More than 160,000 units are sold annually.

To learn more, visit theshirt.nd.edu.