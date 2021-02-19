Tom Mendoza Presents series to feature financial tech veteran Guy Chiarello

Tom Mendoza Presents

The Tom Mendoza Presents webinar series sponsored by the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business continues this spring with a conversation featuring Guy Chiarello, a 30-year veteran in financial technology, banking, technology and innovation. The talk will be held via Zoom at 11 a.m. EST Feb. 26 (Friday). Registration is required.

The webinar is free and open to the public and the Notre Dame community. The format of the discussion includes 30-40 minutes of one-on-one interview between Mendoza and Chiarello followed by 20 minutes of audience Q&A. Audience members can submit their questions in Zoom's chat function.

Chiarello has led product development and technology for three Fortune 500 companies and has been recognized multiple times by Institutional Investor magazine among its “Top Tech 50” and by Information Week as a “Global CIO Top 50.” He was a NASSCOM CIO of the Year and is considered a key adviser by many leading Silicon Valley companies and technology CEOs in the industry.

He currently serves as the head of technology and innovation and chief administrative officer at Fiserv, a global provider of financial services technology. Previous leadership positions include president of First Data Corp., chief information officer at J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. and chief information officer at Morgan Stanley. Chiarello is a philanthropic leader who has been recognized by numerous organizations for his charitable efforts. He is a board member of Capital Health and has also served as an executive committee member or adviser to numerous nonprofits.

Hosted by former NetApp president and vice chairman Tom Mendoza, a 1973 Notre Dame graduate, the Tom Mendoza Presents series features interviews with top business executives about their journey to success, what they learned along the way in forging great companies and their advice to students and professionals as they build their careers. During his 25-year tenure with NetApp, Mendoza rose to the position of vice chairman and was considered instrumental in the development of the company’s corporate culture and its global recognition as one of Forbes’ “Great Places to Work.” He currently serves as the director of UiPath, Varonis and Vast Data.

The series launched in fall 2020 with two events that featured Sequoia Capital partner Carl M. Eschenbach and Arista Networks president and CEO Jayshree Ullal.

To register for Tom Mendoza Presents: A Conversation with Guy Chiarello, visit the website or contact Jean Meade, program manager, at Jean.Meade@nd.edu.

Originally posted on Mendoza News.