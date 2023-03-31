East and West, Notre Dame in Ireland Episode 3: The Legacy of The Liberator

We round out our time in Ireland by exploring Dublin, from its familiar sounds to its famous Georgian homes. One such home is the first stop for Notre Dame students studying here: O'Connell House, the former residence of Daniel O'Connell, known as "The Liberator."

As we found out, students are using the structure much in the same way O'Connell did: as a place where knowledge is made to serve the common good.

To learn more about Notre Dame's presence in Dublin, head to dublin.nd.edu.

East and West, Notre Dame in Ireland was produced by the Office of Public Affairs and Communications. Original music for the series by Alex Mansour.