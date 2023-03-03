East and West, Notre Dame in Ireland Episode 1: May the road rise up to meet you

Kylemore Abbey

There’s a traditional Irish blessing that begins, “May the road rise up to meet you.”

It’s meant to convey well-wishes for a smooth journey…both literally and figuratively.

But yet, there’s something to be said for choosing to go off the beaten path. For intentionally taking the road less traveled.

In the first part of our look at Notre Dame's relationship with Ireland, we focus on Kylemore Abbey, a Benedictine monastery in the Connemara region. Students and scholars from every academic discipline come to Kylemore for the space they need to focus on their work and experience the cultural heart of Ireland.