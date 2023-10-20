Defending democracy

Kellogg visiting fellows work toward justice in their native countries

The democratic government in Ukraine is under military attack from a Russian invasion, while the democracy in Nicaragua was undermined from within by an elected but autocratic leader.

Representatives from both countries — Nazarii Stetsyk and Juan Sebastián Chamorro — are among the nine visiting fellows currently participating in a program the Kellogg Institute for International Studies has run since 1983. This residential program offers visiting faculty the time to pursue scholarly inquiry wherever it takes them, advance their personal research and collaborate with other scholars from across the U.S. and world.

In the spirit of this year’s Notre Dame Forum focusing on “The Future of Democracy,” here are their stories, which illustrate two of the ways that democracy can be threatened or dissolved. In a world where democracies are measurably losing ground, their experiences offer profound lessons in the ongoing fight for freedom, justice and a government that is responsive to the needs of its people.

