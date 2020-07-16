dCEC to host panel discussion about racism and the culture of life

Racism is a Life Issue

Inspired by Pope Francis' observation that Christians "cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life," the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture will host a webinar discussion on racism and the culture of life July 28 at 8:00 p.m. (EDT). The discussion is co-hosted by the College of Arts and Letters, Notre Dame Law School, the Mendoza College of Business and the Notre Dame Right to Life Club.

The panel will include contributions from G. Marcus Cole, dean of the Notre Dame Law School, Sen. Katrina Jackson, from the Louisiana senate, Gloria Purvis, from EWTN Global Catholic Radio, Jacqueline Rivers from Harvard University and Benjamin Watson, former professional football player and Super Bowl champion. The discussion will be moderated by Ernest Morrell, the Coyle Professor of English Literacy Education, director of the Center for Literacy Education at Notre Dame and a faculty fellow of the de Nicola Center.

“We are thrilled to host this stellar line up of distinguished speakers," said O. Carter Snead, director of the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture. "We look forward to their insights into how, in each of their respective spheres of work, the pro-life movement’s embrace of the intrinsic equal dignity of every member of the human family is necessarily generative of a deep commitment to the fight for racial equality.”

The webinar is open to the public and will be available online via Zoom, as well as live-streamed on the dCEC's YouTube channel. More information and advance registration at: ethicscenter.nd.edu/racism

For more information about the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture, contact communications specialist Ken Hallenius at 574-631-3192 or khallenius@nd.edu.

Originally published by Kenneth Hallenius at ethicscenter.nd.edu on .