Notre Dame partners with Rome-based Catholic institutions on events platform

The University of Notre Dame's Rome Global Gateway, in partnership with the Georgetown University Representative Office in Rome, has launched Catforumroma, a central calendaring platform for academic events organized by participating Catholic institutions. This marks the first step in a wide-ranging cultural project aiming to promote collaboration between Catholic institutions in Rome through the organization of common initiatives, which in turn contribute to the cultural dynamism of the city.

The platform aims to make academic events accessible to a wider audience and to further the research of students and scholars residing in or passing through the Eternal City. By gathering scheduled events in a large common calendar, the platform facilitates access to the city’s extraordinary resources such as academic institutions (universities, libraries, archives), seminars and conferences, and their international reach.

Other collaborating institutions include Pontificia Università Gregoriana, the Pontificio Istituto di Studi Arabi e d’Islamistica, the Pontificio Ateneo S. Anselmo, the Libera Università Maria Ss. Assunta, the Pontificia Università S. Tommaso d’Aquino and Pontificia Università Urbaniana. The project is coordinated by the Georgetown University Representative Office in Rome and the University of Notre Dame Rome Global Gateway, which will host the platform on its website.

With the creation of the new platform, the participating institutions provide an answer to a shared need of unity and collaboration for the sake of a unique objective, by working together for a better and more successful cultural and academic proposal.

For more information, visit Catforumroma.

Originally published by Costanza Montanari at rome.nd.edu