de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture co-sponsors conference on legacy of Pope Benedict XVI

The de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture at the University of Notre Dame, in partnership with the Ratzinger Foundation and the Benedict XVI Institute, is hosting a series of academic panels discussing “Benedict XVI’s Legacy: Unfinished Debates on Faith, Culture, and Politics,” with the first event to be held Wednesday (Nov. 29) at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

The intellectual legacy of Pope Benedict XVI continues to animate discussions spanning the foundation of human rights and the nature of law to the relationship between faith and reason. To further explore the intergenerational conversation surrounding Pope Benedict’s crucial interventions on these topics, both emeritus and emerging scholars from around the world will engage six of the most influential addresses delivered by Pope Benedict during the course of his papacy.

The series launch on Nov. 29 will feature a presentation by Mary Ann Glendon, the Learned Hand Professor of Law, emerita, at Harvard University, on the impact of Pope Benedict XVI’s 2008 speech to the United Nations. Professors Jean-Pierre Schouppe (Pontifical University of Santa Croce) and Laurent Trigeaud (Université Paris-Panthéon-Assas) will offer responses to Glendon’s remarks.

The panel discussion will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eastern time in the Aula Magna of the Pontifical Gregorian University (Piazza della Pilotta 4). A livestream of the event will be available at youtube.com/unigregoriana.

Participants in the Benedict XVI Legacy Conference will also take part in the ceremony awarding the 2023 Ratzinger Prize on Thursday (Nov. 30) at the Apostolic Palace in Rome. Professors Francesc Torralba Roselló and Pablo Blanco Sarto, winners of the 2023 Ratzinger Prize, will speak on “The Legacy of Joseph Ratzinger Benedict XVI.”

The series will continue with a conference to be held April 8-9 at the University of Notre Dame. Speaker information and registration details will be posted in early 2024 to ethicscenter.nd.edu.

Originally published by Kenneth Hallenius at ethicscenter.nd.edu on .