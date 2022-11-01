Award-winning author, Atlantic staff writer Clint Smith to deliver 2022 Rev. Bernie Clark, C.S.C., Lecture

Clint Smith

Clint Smith, award-winning author and staff writer for The Atlantic, will deliver the Center for Social Concerns’ 2022 Rev. Bernie Clark, C.S.C., Lecture at 5 p.m. Nov. 9 (Wednesday) in the Smith Ballroom at the Morris Inn on the University of Notre Dame campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Smith is the author of the narrative nonfiction book “How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America,” a No. 1 New York Times bestseller and 2021 National Book Critics Circle Award Winner for Nonfiction, as well as “Counting Descent,” winner of the 2017 Literary Award for Best Poetry Book from the Black Caucus of the American Library Association and finalist for an NAACP Image Award.

A native of New Orleans whose family survived Hurricane Katrina, Smith has received fellowships from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, New America, the Emerson Collective, the Art for Justice Fund, Cave Canem and the National Science Foundation. His essays, poems and scholarly writing have been published in The New Yorker, the New York Times Magazine, The New Republic, Poetry Magazine, the Paris Review, the Harvard Educational Review and elsewhere.

Presented in partnership with the Departments of American Studies and History, the Rev. Bernie Clark, C.S.C., Lecture was created in 2009 to highlight justice issues and themes affecting the common good.

For more information, visit socialconcerns.nd.edu/bernieclark.

