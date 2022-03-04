Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to speak, hold book signing

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

New York Times bestselling author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will speak at the University of Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. March 25 (Friday) at Leighton Concert Hall in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Presented by the Sr. Kathleen Cannon, O.P., Distinguished Lecture Series, this event was originally scheduled for March 2020 and was postponed due to the pandemic. The event is free, but ticketed.

Adichie is a MacArthur “Genius Grant” winner and is known for books such as “Americanah,” “Half of a Yellow Sun,” “Purple Hibiscus” and “We Should All Be Feminists,” which was translated into 32 languages and based on her 2012 TED Talk.

“The Sr. Kathleen Cannon, O.P., Distinguished Lecture Series is a wonderful opportunity for all members of the Notre Dame community to come together and bear witness to the life journeys and insights of some truly extraordinary women leaders,” said Chris Maziar, interim provost. “Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a perfect addition to the program’s esteemed roster of lecturers, and I am delighted that she will be spending time with us.”

Adichie’s novels have garnered awards such as the National Book Critics Circle Award, the Orange Prize and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award.

“We are grateful to bring such a renowned, accomplished author to speak to the Notre Dame community,” said Rev. Paulinus I. Odozor, C.S.Sp., professor of theology. “Ms. Adichie uses her work and platform to advocate for the best in humanity, and we look forward to learning from her experience when she lectures on campus.”

This lecture is sponsored by the Center for University Advising, the College of Arts and Letters, the Department of Africana Studies, the Department of English, the Department of Theology, the Division of Student Affairs, the Gender Studies Program, Hesburgh Libraries, the Initiative on Race and Resilience, the Institute for Scholarship in the Liberal Arts, the Klau Center for Civil and Human Rights, Notre Dame International, Notre Dame Learning, Notre Dame Press, Notre Dame Research, the President’s Office, the Provost’s Office and the Transformational Leaders Program.

For tickets, visit performingarts.nd.edu.

Adichie will also hold a book signing from 3 to 4 p.m. March 26 (Saturday) at the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore. Attendees may bring books from their personal libraries or purchase copies onsite.