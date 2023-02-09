Alumni Association launches Notre Dame Global Day of Service

Global Day Of Service

This spring, the Notre Dame Alumni Association will hold the first Notre Dame Global Day of Service, a day designated for alumni, parents, friends and students throughout the world to serve in their communities and carry out the University’s mission to serve as a force for good.

On April 29 (Saturday), clubs, groups, classes, families and individuals will take part in local volunteer opportunities and log their hours to measure the impact of the global Notre Dame community. Clubs, classes and groups are encouraged to organize their own service projects for members, while families and individuals may join a club or group event or identify their own.

“The Notre Dame family’s reputation for service is well-earned and harkens back to Father Sorin’s vision of the University as a powerful means for good,” said Alumni Association Executive Director Dolly Duffy. “The Notre Dame Global Day of Service is an incredible opportunity for alumni, parents and friends around the world to work together toward a common goal — to improve a world deeply in need.”

Until April 24, those organizing service projects may submit them to be included in a comprehensive listing available to participants interested in joining a project in their area. Individual registration will open in late February as projects are submitted and approved.

For more information, including updates on local service opportunities as they are organized, visit globaldayofservice.nd.edu.