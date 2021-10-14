Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity partners with Notre Dame business school

Mendoza College of Business (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the first intercollegiate Greek-lettered fraternity for African American men, and the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business announced a partnership today aimed at supporting the professional advancement and leadership of African American men through graduate business education.

Alpha Phi Alpha and Mendoza will collaboratively support members seeking to develop as leaders through a business education. As part of the partnership, Mendoza will offer a designated fellowship program, waive application fees to its graduate programs including the Notre Dame MBA, waive fees for the Graduate Records Examination (GRE) and the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), and provide test preparation programming, early access to Mendoza Graduate Business Career Development coaching and alumni mentoring.

“Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. is excited to partner with the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business,” said Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. General President Willis L. Lonzer III. “Our fraternity’s mission places strong emphasis on developing leaders, and thanks to partnerships like this one will provide our members educational opportunities that are key to furthering that development.”

APA Coat of Arms

The college also plans to hold a two-day Alpha Phi Alpha Inclusive Leadership Immersion in mid-October on the Notre Dame campus that will focus on career development and professional degree opportunities at Mendoza. Students will hear from a diverse panel of students, alumni and staff about the Notre Dame experience and participate in a “Demystifying the Business Case” session.

“The partnership with Alpha Phi Alpha allows us to directly support members of the fraternity interested in furthering their impact through a graduate business education while providing us with the opportunity to attract an increased number of talented, diverse candidates to our programs,” said Martijn Cremers, the Martin J. Gillen Dean of Mendoza College of Business. “We are honored to start this partnership with this venerable organization.”

The Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame is a premier Catholic business school whose mission is to develop leaders who contribute to human flourishing, cooperate with others in solidarity and compete toward becoming the best version of themselves through serving others. A leader in values-based education with the message of “Grow the Good in Business,” the college offers an academic experience that integrates experiential learning, integral leadership development and a community of mutual advancement.

In addition to its top-ranked undergraduate studies program and doctoral programs in management and in analytics, Mendoza offers 11 graduate business degree programs: the Notre Dame MBA (in one- and two-year formats), Executive MBA-South Bend, Executive MBA-Chicago, Master of Science in Business Analytics-Residential, Master of Science in Business Analytics-Chicago, Master of Science in Finance-Residential, Master of Science in Finance-Chicago, Master of Science in Management, Master of Science in Accountancy, Executive Master of Nonprofit Administration and the Master of Nonprofit Administration-Residential. Learn more at mendoza.nd.edu.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, was founded on Dec. 4, 1906, at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. The fraternity has long stood at the forefront of the African American community’s fight for civil rights through Alpha men such as Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, Adam Clayton Powell, Thurgood Marshall, Paul Robeson, The Hon. Andrew Young, Edward Brooke and Cornel West. The fraternity, through its more than 720 college and alumni chapters and general-organization members, serves communities in the United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean. For more information, visit apa1906.net.

