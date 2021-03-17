Women’s rowing to hold hygiene product drive Saturday

Main Building framed by Notre Dame Avenue trees. Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame.

The University of Notre Dame women’s rowing team will host a drive-thru hygiene product drive for local K-8 students from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (March 20) in the parking lot south of Alumni Stadium, on the southeast side of campus near Twyckenham Drive and Angela Boulevard.

Donations will assist Brown Community Learning Center to create hygiene bags for students enrolled in the five South Bend Empowerment Zone schools: Warren, Wilson, Harrison and Coquillard elementary schools and Navarre Middle School.

People wishing to participate in the drive are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing while unloading items for sorting and bagging.

Drop-off will move to gate 8 of the Joyce Center, west of Alumni Stadium, in the event of bad weather.

Items of need are:

Hypoallergenic soaps or body wash

Face cloths or loofahs

Toilet paper

Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Men’s and women’s deodorant

Feminine hygiene products, including sanitary napkins/liners of all sizes

