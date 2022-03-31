WNIT to air Notre Dame College of Science’s “The Christmas Lecture”

Greg Gage delivers a lecture titled “Neuroscience for Everyone.” (Photo by Evan Cobb/University of Notre Dame)

WNIT, the South Bend-Elkhart region’s public broadcasting television station, will air on Sunday (April 3) and April 20 “The Christmas Lecture: Unwrap the Magic of Science,” a new event sponsored by the College of Science at the University of Notre Dame.

Delivered and recorded Dec. 9 by Greg Gage — a neuroscientist at the University of Michigan, chief executive officer of Backyard Brains and a TED fellow — the inaugural lecture is titled “Neuroscience for Everyone.”

WNIT will air the lecture Sunday at 7 p.m. on local channel 34.2 and on April 20 at 10 p.m. on channel 34.1 and streamed concurrently on wnit.org/live.

The Christmas Lecture aims to inspire in general audiences of any age the curiosity and wonder of scientific inquiry. It is modeled after the nearly 200-year-old Christmas Lectures series sponsored by The Royal Institution of Great Britain.