Vittorio Montemaggi named academic director of London Global Gateway

Vittorio Montemaggi

The University of Notre Dame (USA) in England (UNDE) announces the appointment of Vittorio Montemaggi as its new academic director. In this role, Montemaggi will provide academic leadership for UNDE’s teaching, research and scholarship in conjunction with Notre Dame International’s London Global Gateway.

As the academic director, Montemaggi will assume responsibility for the oversight and development of UNDE’s undergraduate programs. He will also foster collaborations related to research, graduate students, visiting faculty and visiting scholars. His extensive experience and expertise will contribute to UNDE’s collective endeavors and strategic priorities of the University of Notre Dame.

“I am both delighted and humbled by this new opportunity to serve UNDE. Building on the program’s current excellence and successes, there is extraordinary potential for it to contribute even more significantly to furthering the strategic priorities of UNDE and Notre Dame,” Montemaggi said. “I am greatly looking forward to working with colleagues and with students to contribute to this important work.”

Montemaggi’s appointment represents a significant step in strengthening the partnership among UNDE, Notre Dame and St. Edmund’s College, Cambridge. While taking on his new role, Montemaggi will continue his position as the director of the Von Hügel Institute, an esteemed interdisciplinary research institution exploring religion, ethics and societal issues, based at St. Edmund’s College. This dual responsibility will enhance the existing collaboration between the two institutions, providing students and faculty with valuable interdisciplinary opportunities.

Notably, Montemaggi’s connection with Notre Dame and UNDE predates his appointment as the UNDE academic director. He previously taught religion and literature at Notre Dame in the Department of Romance Languages and Literatures and was a concurrent professor in the Department of Theology. He currently teaches within and helps lead UNDE’s flagship undergraduate research program, the Kennedy Scholars Seminar, giving him firsthand experience and understanding of the unique academic environment at the campus.

“As an outstanding teacher, a creative collaborator, innovative researcher and accomplished administrator, Vittorio brings a set of strengths that make him uniquely qualified to continue to advance the educational excellence of UNDE’s programs in London,” said Michael Pippenger, a director of UNDE and Notre Dame’s vice president and associate provost for internationalization. “We could not be more delighted to welcome him in this new leadership capacity.”

Rev. James M. Lies, C.S.C.

Rev. James M. Lies, C.S.C., the outgoing academic director, will transition to a new role at Notre Dame’s Nanovic Institute. Father Lies’ contributions to the London Global Gateway have been transformative and his dedication to fostering intellectual growth and cultural understanding has been greatly appreciated.

The appointment of Montemaggi comes at an exciting time for UNDE’s programs in London and the London Global Gateway as they continue to expand academic offerings, research initiatives and cultural engagement. Montemaggi’s leadership will contribute to the growth and success of the institutions, further solidifying its reputation as a center for transformative education in the heart of London.

Originally published by Joanna Byrne at london.nd.edu on .