Virtual Spring Semester Career Fair Week 2021

Similar to the Fall Career Fair Week, the Center for Career Development (CCD) is providing as many opportunities as possible for students from all colleges and majors to connect with employers in meaningful ways. The Spring Semester Career Fair Week includes six events covering a variety of topics:

For details, visit the CCD's career fair website at Careerfair.nd.edu.



Although the actual Spring Semester Career Fair is different from the traditional format due to the coronavirus pandemic, the virtual event is a great opportunity for students to explore several industries, learn about potential job and internship opportunities and network with employers and Notre Dame alumni recruiting for their companies.



The event will be conducted on Notre Dame’s online career platform, Handshake. Since the fall career fair, the platform has made several updates to enhance the experience for students, including the ability to follow employers and receive alerts when interview schedules are ready, the capability for screen sharing in one-on-one sessions with recruiters, session availability filters and more.



To help students test and get comfortable with the Handshake platform, CCD staff will be hosting a virtual mock fair Friday, Feb. 12, 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Preparation workshops and resume reviews will also be offered prior to the fair.

For more information, email Marci Mullaney at mmullan4@nd.edu.

Originally published by Marcella Mullaney at undergradcareers.nd.edu on .