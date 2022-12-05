Video series highlights sacred, meaningful moments for Advent season

From life-changing experiences in the classroom and moments of stillness at the Grotto, to warm remembrances of friends and family, tales of sacred and meaningful moments abound at the University of Notre Dame. This Advent season, the Notre Dame Alumni Association invites members of the campus community, as well as the public, to share in such tales as part of Sacred Stories of Notre Dame, a series of daily video reflections from Notre Dame students, faculty, staff and alumni.

To view or sign up for the videos, visit sacredstories.nd.edu.