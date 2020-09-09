Notre Dame signs agreement with Yad Vashem promoting Holocaust education and research

The University of Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame and its global network, including the University of Notre Dame at Tantur in Jerusalem, signed a memorandum of understanding agreement with Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. The agreement was made official today during a virtual ceremony, signed by Yad Vashem Director General Dorit Novak and Michael Pippenger, vice president and associate provost for internationalization at the University of Notre Dame.

In addition to the agreement signing, scholars from both institutions offered remarks that explore how people dehumanized and murdered millions of people, and the role healing justice plays in our world today. This is the focus of a new online educational tool recently uploaded to the Yad Vashem website. This resource raises open questions to encourage thoughtful discussion and writings.

"Yad Vashem is pleased to sign the agreement with the University of Notre Dame," says Novak. "Yad Vashem is committed to ensuring that the history of the Holocaust continues to be relevant to us today and for future generations, and not just yet another chapter in human history. Our efforts aim to equip students and teachers alike with the necessary tools and materials to address the topic of the Holocaust and engage young scholars in the need for further research into the multifaceted nature of the Holocaust. Yad Vashem hopes that this agreement will open more opportunities to be active on many more universities and college campuses across the United States and the rest of the world."

This new connection creates a basis for fruitful cooperation between these two internationally renowned institutions. Yad Vashem's International Institute for Holocaust Research and International School for Holocaust Studies will work together with members of the faculty, staff and students at the University of Notre Dame. This agreement also includes developing a strong connection with Notre Dame's Alliance for Catholic Education (ACE) to sustain, strengthen and transform Holocaust education in Catholic schools and in its professional development programming.

"For decades, Yad Vashem's International School for Holocaust Studies has been training teachers from all faiths from across the globe, and it looks forward to embarking on this new partnership with Notre Dame's ACE program," says Eyal Kaminka, director and the Lily Safra Chair of Holocaust Education at the International School, Yad Vashem.

“The University of Notre Dame is very proud to enter into this partnership with Yad Vashem. For our students who study abroad in Jerusalem, the collaboration will allow for greater access to Yad Vashem's extraordinary resources — both its world-renowned experts and its unparalleled archives to pursue their research and become a part of the global conversation on Holocaust studies,” says Pippenger.

“For our students on campus, we hope that the partnership will lead to a better understanding of the history and legacy of the Holocaust and what that understanding calls us to study and act on today. We also look forward to our faculty members forging new connections with the excellent scholars at Yad Vashem to produce research and scholarly initiatives that enlighten, educate and heal our communities.”

