University of Notre Dame announces new associate vice president for research

Mark Berends, professor of sociology and director of the Center for Research on Educational Opportunity, has been named an associate vice president for research at the University of Notre Dame effective July 1, 2020. Berends will be responsible for ensuring Notre Dame’s compliance with all federal and University rules in relation to human subjects research, animal research and other areas of mandated research compliance required by sponsors.

“Being a part of the Provost Advisory Committee has increased my appreciation for the impact of the remarkable research and scholarship happening across campus. I am impressed by the growth of the University’s research programs in recent years and I’m looking forward to being a part of the next phase of research progress at Notre Dame,” Berends said.

Berends takes the place of Cindy Bergeman, professor of psychology, who has served in the role since 2015. Bergeman’s leadership was central to restructuring and developing the compliance team within Notre Dame Research (NDR).

“Cindy played a vital role in building and professionalizing the research compliance office at Notre Dame. Her leadership has been essential to the growth and development of this team,” said Robert J. Bernhard, vice president for research and professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering. “We are very grateful to Cindy for serving in this role over the last five years and we wish her all the best in her new role as chair of the Department of Psychology. It has been a pleasure to work closely with her.”

Berends, who has been on the Notre Dame faculty since 2009, brings an expertise in human subjects research to the compliance team. His research focuses on educational reform, school choice, the effects of schools and classrooms on student achievement and more. His most recent work has been studying public, private and Catholic schools to understand the conditions in which these institutions thrive. Much of his independent research analyzing school choice has been furthered by a partnership with the Indiana Department of Education.

“Mark’s various personal research experiences and his participation in the Notre Dame Institutional Review Board bring an important perspective to the position of associate vice president for research. We are very pleased that he has accepted this new responsibility and welcome him to Notre Dame Research.”

The NDR compliance program provides information, guidance, expertise and administrative support in order to meet the laws, rules and policies governing research in the most efficient and effective way. NDR is responsible for communicating procedures and responsibilities to individual researchers, upholding University researchers to the highest of standards and designing standards and policies that effectively enable researchers to meet federal and institutional requirements. To learn more, please visit research.nd.edu/our-services/compliance/.

