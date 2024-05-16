University honors faculty excellence with awards

On Wednesday (May 15), John T. McGreevy, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost at the University of Notre Dame, announced the winners of the 2024 faculty awards.
“Amid a highly competitive field of nominees, these 12 award winners stood out for their varied yet truly excellent contributions: to our students, our campus, and to their disciplines, nationally and internationally,” McGreevy said.
The 2024 honorees are:
- Rev. Edmund P. Joyce, C.S.C., Awards for Excellence in Teaching: Denise Della Rossa (Department of German and Russian Languages and Literatures), Mitchell Olsen (Department of Marketing), Jennifer Schaefer (Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering)
- Research Achievement Award: Hsueh-Chia Chang (Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering)
- President’s Award: Raymond Offenheiser (McKenna Center for Human Development and Global Business)
- Hesburgh Legacy Award: Graham Peaslee (Department of Physics and Astronomy)
- Dockweiler Awards for Excellence in Advising: Jennifer Robichaud (Department of Biological Sciences), Samantha Salden Teach (School of Architecture), Joseph Stanfiel (College of Arts and Letters)
- Faculty Award: James Schmiedeler (Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering)
- Rev. Paul J. Foik, C.S.C., Award: Julia Schneider (Hesburgh Libraries)
- Thomas P. Madden Award: Kelley M.H. Young (Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry)
Coordinated by the Office of the Provost, the annual University faculty awards recognize excellence in research, teaching and service to the University; signal milestone accomplishments and contributions across the disciplines; and celebrate outstanding members of the Notre Dame community. For more information, visit provost.nd.edu/awards.
Originally published by provost.nd.edu on May 15.at