Twenty-six students and alumni awarded Fulbright grants

Fulbright

Twenty-six University of Notre Dame students and alumni have been awarded Fulbright U.S. Student Program grants to teach or study abroad during the 2020-21 academic year. Six students and alumni have been selected as alternates for the award.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international exchange program, offering grants to undergraduate and graduate students and alumni to research, study or teach abroad.

Notre Dame has been a top producer of Fulbright students for six consecutive years. The University had 29 Fulbright students in 2017-18, second among all research schools, and 24 in 2018-19, seventh among all research schools.

The Chronicle of Higher Education highlights the top producing schools annually.

Notre Dame students and alumni apply for the Fulbright program with help from the Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement (CUSE) or the Graduate School’s Office of Grants and Fellowships.

“Our students and alumni continue to excel in the Fulbright competition in large part because of the rich international and cross-cultural educational experiences they have at Notre Dame,” said Jeffrey Thibert, the Paul and Maureen Stefanick Director of CUSE. “These experiences, in combination with the robust, sustained advising they receive both from CUSE and from their faculty and staff mentors in the months leading up to their applications, allow them to submit competitive applications that compare favorably to those applicants from other strong institutions.”

Samantha Lee, program director in the Office of Grants and Fellowships, said, “We are especially proud of this year’s cohort for its resiliency and fortitude. Writing a successful Fulbright application requires honesty, perseverance and humble openness to feedback. As the 2021 Fulbright cohort enters a fast-changing global community, these qualities will prove invaluable in making new connections and lighting new paths to the future.”

The 26 finalists are:

• Erin Albertini, sociology, class of 2020 — English teaching assistantship to Mexico

• Laura Alderfer, doctor of bioengineering — study and research grant to Finland

• Ellen Bleier, political science and Russian, class of 2020 — English teaching assistantship to Russia

• Ellen Buerk, psychology, class of 2020 — English teaching assistantship to Argentina

• Emily Clements, master of environmental engineering — English teaching assistantship to Malaysia

• Kathleen Cooper, political science and Chinese, class of 2020 — English teaching assistantship to Taiwan

• Sarah Duehren, neuroscience and behavior, class of 2020 — study and research grant to Italy

• Amber Grimmer, international economics and peace studies, class of 2020 — English teaching assistantship to Andorra

• Mary Henrichs, English and German, class of 2020 — English teaching assistantship to Germany

• Donna Hoang, political science, class of 2020 — English teaching assistantship to Indonesia

• Timothy Jacklich, political science, class of 2020 — study and research grant to Mexico

• Haley Kempf, neuroscience, class of 2020 — study and research grant to India

• Alexis Larios, Alliance for Catholic Education — English teaching assistantship to Poland

• Jessica Lee, neuroscience and behavior, class of 2020 — English teaching assistantship to Taiwan

• Madelene McKenzie, biology and Spanish, class of 2019 — English teaching assistantship to Argentina

• Justin McLellan, philosophy and theology, class of 2020 — English teaching assistantship to Belgium

• Mary O’Leary, Program of Liberal Studies and Spanish, class of 2020 — English teaching assistantship to Spain

• Sydney Porter, political science and film, television and theatre, class of 2020 — English teaching assistantship to South Korea

• Laura Richter, art history and studio art, class of 2020 — study and research grant to Turkey

• Maria Rossi, psychology and peace studies, class of 2020 — English teaching assistantship to Luxembourg

• Meghan Santella, Alliance for Catholic Education — English teaching assistantship to South Africa

• Shana Scogin, doctor of political science — study and research grant to Nepal

• Kyersten Siebenaler, international economics, class of 2020 — study and research grant to Mexico

• Emma Tam, design and Arts and Letters pre-health, class of 2020 — English teaching assistantship to Malaysia

• Tomas Valle, doctor of history — study and research grant to Germany

One finalist has asked that their name be withheld for personal reasons.

Because of travel and other restrictions related to the coronavirus, none of the 2020-21 Fulbright programs will begin before January 2021, and some have been canceled altogether. Winners whose programs have been canceled can be held as alternates for other programs or re-apply in the 2021-22 application cycle.

Both CUSE and the Graduate School Office of Grants and Fellowships are currently recruiting applicants for the 2021-22 Fulbright U.S. Student Program. For more information on this and other scholarship opportunities, visit cuse.nd.edu or graduateschool.nd.edu/graduate-training/research-communication/the-office-of-grants-and-fellowships.

Contact: Erin Blasko, assistant director of media relations, 574-631-4127, eblasko@nd.edu