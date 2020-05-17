Thomas G. Burish, provost: Closing Remarks

Thank you, Fr. John, for those moving, heartfelt words. I am confident that all of us will remember them, and be inspired by them--inspired to tell our own story--for many years to come.

Thank you also for recognizing the decanal contributions of Michael Lykoudis and Tom Fuja. They truly have done an extraordinary job.

Thank you for your kindness to me over the past 15 years. It has been a privilege to work for you and with you. Your friendship is a gift I shall treasure always.

Class of 2020, I join Fr. John in extending to you, on behalf of my colleagues on the Board, on the faculty, and on the staff, the best wishes of your alma mater now and for all of the days of your life. We are confident that you will emerge from this pandemic, that the entire Notre Dame family will emerge from this pandemic, stronger, and in spite of our physical separation, even closer. With your Notre Dame degree and the values that are part of it, you’re well prepared to deal with the challenges that lie ahead. Have faith in yourself, and have faith in God, as together we face the future.

Our Conferral of Degrees ceremony will now conclude. Graduates, I ask that you and your family and friends please rise, wherever you are around the world, and join as one unified university family in the singing of “Notre Dame, Our Mother.”

Following the Alma Mater, the names of those who have just received their degrees will scroll across the screen, by college or school, in alphabetical order, which will take approximately one hour.

Thank you for joining us, and again to the class of 2020, congratulations.