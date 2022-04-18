The Shirt 2022 to be unveiled in person on April 22

Student section during the football game against Toledo. (photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

Returning to an in-person event format, The Shirt 2022 Project Committee will unveil the annual University of Notre Dame apparel tradition on April 22 (Friday) on the Library Lawn. The event, which begins at 4:30 p.m., is open to the Notre Dame community and general public and will feature performances by student groups as well as lawn games and more. The unveiling will also be streamed live on The Shirt Project’s YouTube channel and covered on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The Shirt 2022 is available for pre-order now on the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore website. Additionally, on April 22, it will be available for purchase after the design reveal on-site at the unveiling ceremony, in-store at the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore on campus and at Eddy Street, and online for a price of $19.99.

Since 1990, The Shirt has unified the student body, alumni and fans each football season. With a mission of enhancing student life at Notre Dame, the proceeds from sales benefit students and student clubs and organizations through The Shirt Charity Fund and the Student Experience Fund, ensuring that all students have access to the full Notre Dame experience. During its 33 years of operations, more than 3 million shirts have been sold, raising millions of dollars for students and making it not only an article of clothing, but also a wearable expression of support for the Notre Dame student body. The Shirt is believed to be the single highest selling annual piece of college athletic apparel in the nation. More than 160,000 units are sold annually.



To learn more, visit theshirt.nd.edu.