The Shirt 2020 to be unveiled online April 17

Student section wearing The Shirt during a football game. Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame.

A more than 30-year-old tradition will continue at the University of Notre Dame Friday, April 17 when The Shirt Committee unveils its 2020 design. Instead of the typical in-person pep rally type of celebration in light of the coronavirus impact on campus, The Shirt 2020 will be revealed on the Committee’s official Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts.

The committee has created an unveiling video featuring footage that concludes with the revealing of this year’s design. Shortly after the video, a detailed description of the design will also be released. The Shirt 2020 is available for pre-order now and will be available for online purchase on the Hammes Notre Dame bookstore website immediately following the unveiling.

“This year’s unveiling shows that nothing can dampen the unwavering spirit of Fighting Irish fans and our optimism for another fantastic football season this fall,” said Notre Dame junior Jennifer Paul (Arlington Heights, Illinois), The Shirt Committee president. “We are looking forward to connecting with the Notre Dame community online this year and continuing the tradition of The Shirt.”

For the past 31 years, The Shirt Project has unified the student body, alumni and fans each football season. Proceeds from sales benefit student clubs and organizations, The Shirt Charity Fund and the Student Experience Fund, which ensures all students have access to the full Notre Dame experience. During its 31-year history, more than three million shirts have been sold, and $12 million has been raised for The Shirt Project charities. The Shirt Committee is run entirely by Notre Dame students. Members of the committee manage and oversee all aspects of the design, production, manufacturing and distribution of this annual Notre Dame tradition. The Shirt is believed to be the single highest selling annual piece of college athletic apparel in the nation. More than 160,000 are sold annually.

For more information about The Shirt, contact: Max Perry, The Shirt public relations committee, mperry6@nd.edu or 817-366-2787.