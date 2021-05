Tending Its Own Garden

Emilia Castelao, a junior from New Orleans who speaks fluent Spanish, practiced her introduction in Portuguese so she could show respect to two political science professors from Lisbon, Portugal.

After all, the academics were taking the time to discuss with Castelao the Portuguese view of the 2020 U.S. elections and how it affected their native political, economic and security situation.

To read the full story, click here.