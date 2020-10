Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Atlanta, receives an honorary doctor of laws degree from Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, C.S.C., left, and Notre Dame Chairman of the Board of Trustees Richard Notebaert at the 2012 Commencement ceremony at Notre Dame Stadium. Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame.

"We offer Archbishop Gregory our warmest congratulations on his elevation to cardinal by Pope Francis and assure him of our prayers and support. The University bestowed an honorary degree on Archbishop Gregory in 2012, having long admired his pastoral compassion and courageous voice. Archbishop Gregory's appointment as the first African American cardinal is particularly important at this critical moment in our nation’s struggle for racial justice and equality."