Institute for Latino Studies marks Hispanic Heritage Month with events

The Institute for Latino Studies (ILS) at the University of Notre Dame is hosting several Hispanic Heritage Month events on campus. The lectures, presentations, movies and cultural events are designed to demonstrate how the entire Notre Dame community is enriched by the work ethic, aspirations and commitment of Latino students, faculty and staff.
Sept. 15 (Friday) marked the beginning of the annual U.S. observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15. (You may also see the celebration referred to in Latino, Latinx or Latine Heritage Month.)
“During National Hispanic Heritage Month, we honor the diverse history of generations of Latinos, whose aspirations and achievements have shaped the soul of our nation,” U.S. President Joseph R. Biden wrote in A Proclamation on National Hispanic Heritage Month, 2023.
-
Wednesday (Sept. 27): The Prose and Poetry of Fred Arroyo and Luivette Resto
Eck Visitors Center Auditorium
-
Monday (Oct. 2): Artist Talk with Carlos Barberena
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Room 315, Bond Hall
-
Monday (Oct. 2): Opening of Art Exhibit by Carlos Barberena
Galeria América @ ND, third floor, Bond Hall
-
Oct. 8 (Sunday): Ballet Folklorico de Chicago
2 p.m. in Decio Theatre at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center
-
Oct. 10 (Tuesday): Professor Tatiana Reinoza Book Launch
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 315, Bond Hall
-
Oct. 11 (Wednesday): Latino Studies Majors/Minors Study Break
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Bond Hall Scholars Lounge, Room 315
Click here for a printout of the ILS schedule.
For additional information about Hispanic Heritage Month and to learn more about the cultures being celebrated, visit diversity.nd.edu.
Originally published by diversity.nd.edu on Sept. 15.at