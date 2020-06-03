Sarv Devaraj succeeds Rich Taylor as director of Notre Dame California

Sarv Devaraj

Sarv Devaraj, the Fred V. Duda Professor of Business in the Department of Information Technology, Analytics and Operations at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, has been named director of Notre Dame California, a program created in 2015 to strengthen and broaden the University’s myriad connections in the nation’s most populous state.

“Sarv's scholarship, creativity and knowledge of both Notre Dame and the Silicon Valley area position him well for this important role,” said Thomas G. Burish, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost at Notre Dame. “His insights as an entrepreneur and founder of a health information technology company will lend additional credibility in the Silicon Valley community for our ND California initiative.”

Richard Taylor

Devaraj succeeds Rich Taylor, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Notre Dame, who has overseen Notre Dame California since 2017. The leadership change will take effect June 30.

"Over the past three years, Rich has done a superb job as director of ND California, including overseeing expansion of the Silicon Valley Semester from a one-semester program for engineering students into a model “study-away” program for students from all colleges and schools across the University," Burish said.



“Even as we work our way through the challenges caused by the coronavirus, this is an exciting time for Notre Dame California,” Taylor said. “Students find the program’s part-time internship is an important complement to their typical classroom instruction. Moreover, the Silicon Valley semester’s unique course curriculum and professional development programming helps them see new value in their other studies and provides them many new post-graduation connections and opportunities.”

Devaraj — whose expertise includes business analytics, healthcare and supply chain management and the application of business technology — has taught undergraduate, MBA and executive MBA courses in business analytics, technology and operations management. He earned his doctoral degree in business administration from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

Devaraj is the co-founder of the healthcare information technology company CarexTech, located at Innovation Park at Notre Dame, whose flagship product is used by more than 700 senior care facilities. He currently serves as the senior editor for the journal Production and Operations Management and is co-author of The IT Payoff: Measuring the Business Value of Information Technology Investments (Prentice-Hall & Financial Times). He has a prolific research record and his research in information systems and operations management has won many best paper awards.

“I am very excited about taking on this new opportunity,” Devaraj said. “With the ongoing expansion of Notre Dame’s data science, analytics and technology ethics programs and efforts, we have many new opportunities to pursue as we continue to build Notre Dame California.”