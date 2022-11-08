Rev. Pete McCormick, C.S.C., named assistant vice president; 3 Campus Ministry staff elevated to directors

Rev. Pete McCormick, C.S.C. speaks as part of the panel discussion at the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Luncheon. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

Rev. Pete McCormick, C.S.C., director of campus ministry at the University of Notre Dame, has been named the inaugural assistant vice president for campus ministry. Three current Office of Campus Ministry assistant directors have also been promoted to director positions.

As assistant vice president, Father McCormick will lead the University’s faith formation, spiritual life and liturgical offerings of undergraduate, graduate and professional students within the Division of Student Affairs. Additionally, he will continue to oversee the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, provide pastoral support to all faculty and staff and guide the mission of the Office of Campus Ministry in collaboration with the division strategic plan.

Father McCormick has served as the director of Campus Ministry since 2015. Prior to this role, he was an associate director in Campus Ministry and the rector of Keough Hall. He was ordained a Holy Cross priest in 2007, and earned both his master’s degree in divinity and his EMBA from Notre Dame. He also serves as the chaplain for the Notre Dame men’s basketball team.

“Father Pete has clearly and consistently demonstrated his leadership and presence on our campus and, as we prepare to implement our next strategic plan, I am grateful for the many ways Father Pete and our Campus Ministry team have and will continue to contribute to discussions around the role of faith in our students’ lives,” said Rev. Gerard Olinger, C.S.C., vice president for student affairs.

Also in Campus Ministry, Tami Schmitz, Kate Barrett and Mike Buckler will transition to director roles in the areas of pastoral care, liturgy and student ministry, respectively.