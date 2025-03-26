Research worth fighting for

As one of America’s leading research institutions, Notre Dame has long been at the forefront of finding answers to the most pressing questions facing our communities.

With our unique mission to be a force for good, Notre Dame researchers are making discoveries that make our nation healthier, safer, and more resilient.

Within this page, readers can find a few recent examples of how federally funded research at the University is generating the life-changing treatments, innovations, and breakthroughs that can improve the lives of all Americans.

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