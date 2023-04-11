RCLC announces director appointment

As the Robinson Community Learning Center (RCLC) moves into its 23rd year of engagement in the Northeast Neighborhood, the RCLC has named Susan Devetski as director.

Devetski is an experienced education leader and consultant on school design, curriculum, leadership and governance. In her new position, Devetski will lead the staff and the center’s strategic direction, including the enhancement and development of partnerships and curriculum.

Devetski

Jennifer Knapp Beudert will continue as the center’s manager, handling day-to-day budget matters, leading the AmeriCorps members and writing proposals for grants, which fuel RCLC’s programs. Knapp Beudert’s successes as the manager for 13 years include the planning of and transition to the new, expanded facility on Eddy Street; the introduction of RCLC education programs at the Center for Civic Innovation; the addition of AmeriCorps members to RCLC staff; and the state licensure of the RCLC preschool.

Devetski lives and grew up in the the 46617 ZIP code — which the RCLC serves. She is excited to bring her experience to the center. Devetski served as the founding department chair of the Elementary Education Program at Holy Cross College where she designed, staffed and implemented the Undergraduate Elementary Education/English Language Learners major. She also worked as the building administrator and principal of the primary school, pre-K to grade 2, at the University of Chicago Lab Schools, where she served on the advisory council for diversity, equity and inclusion. Devetski earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in language education from Indiana University, and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Saint Louis University.

In an email to colleagues and friends, Timothy Sexton, associate vice president for public affairs, and Jay Caponigro, senior director of community engagement, said, “Susan’s and Jennifer’s skills complement each other and their work will serve the RCLC — and the Northeast Neighborhood — well into the future.”

Knapp Beudert

The Robinson Community Learning Center was started in 2001 as an off-campus educational initiative of the University of Notre Dame, in partnership with Northeast Neighborhood residents of South Bend. The RCLC staff are part of the Office of Public Affairs at the University of Notre Dame. The RCLC hosts a variety of educational programs for all ages and works with community and Notre Dame partners to offer outreach that impacts 2,000 additional youth annually. Programs are overseen by a program advisory board comprised of residents, partners, Notre Dame faculty, staff, and students.

