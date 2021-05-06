Pulte Institute to host Mandela Washington Fellowship with new format

YALI

The Pulte Institute for Global Development, part of the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame, has been selected as an institute partner for the 2021 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders. Beginning June 21, the University of Notre Dame will virtually engage 25 of Africa's bright, emerging business leaders for a six-week leadership institute, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship, the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), empowers young African leaders through academic coursework, leadership training, mentoring, networking, professional opportunities and local community engagement. YALI was created in 2010 and supports young Africans as they spur economic growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance and enhance peace and security across the African continent. Since 2014, the U.S. Department of State has supported nearly 4,400 young leaders from across 49 countries in sub-Saharan Africa to develop their leadership skills and foster connections and collaboration with U.S. professionals through the fellowship. The cohort of fellows hosted by the University of Notre Dame will be part of a group of 700 Mandela Washington Fellows hosted by 26 educational institutions across the U.S.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with the health, safety and well-being of fellows and partners as the highest priority, the U.S. Department of State is planning a virtual fellowship for 2021. While remaining in their home countries, fellows will participate in virtual leadership institutes, which will include leadership training, networking, mentoring and professional development.

The University of Notre Dame’s Leadership in Business Institute will connect with the 2021 cohort in new ways this year to provide an engaging and professionally enriching program. Fellows will work with South Bend entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations to connect in small online groups to network, discuss pressing business issues and serve the local community, all virtually. The fellows will also learn from leadership in business sessions and connect as a cohort through virtual cultural activities that have been scheduled, including a family night cooking challenge.

After their leadership institutes, fellows will participate in a virtual summit. Up to 70 competitively selected fellows will also participate in six weeks of virtual professional development with U.S. nongovernmental organizations, private companies and government agencies.

Funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and implemented by IREX, leadership institutes will offer programs that engage, motivate and empower young leaders from Africa to tackle the challenges of the 21st century.

For additional information about the Mandela Washington Fellowship leadership institute implemented by the University of Notre Dame, contact Jennifer Krauser or visit the Pulte Institute website.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship is a program of the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. government and administered by IREX. For more information about the Mandela Washington Fellowship, visit mandelawashingtonfellowship.org and join the conversation at #YALI2021.

