Permanent display of Potawatomi art to open Feb. 23 at Geddes Hall

A new, permanent exhibition of Native American artwork will open at 4 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 23) at Geddes Hall Coffee House on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.

Hosted by the Center for Social Concerns, the Pokagon Art Collection will feature art from the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, based in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana, and offer acute insights into Potawatomi identity and culture.

Artists will be on hand to discuss the artwork. Food and drinks will be served.

“We’re excited to showcase traditional and contemporary Pokagon art and celebrate the artists in our community whose work is both instructive and inspiring,” said Mike Hebbeler, program director for the Center for Social Concerns.

The exhibition is part of Arts of Dignity, an annual series of classes and events aimed at emphasizing the inherent dignity of marginalized people and cultures through art.

For more information, visit socialconcerns.nd.edu/arts.