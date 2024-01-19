Edward Maginn named fellow of the National Academy of Inventors

Edward Maginn, the Keough-Hesburgh Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and associate vice president for research at the University of Notre Dame, has been named a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) — the highest professional distinction awarded solely to academic inventors.

This year’s class of 162 NAI Fellows from around the world includes two Nobel laureates, three National Inventors Hall of Fame inductees and 22 members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Maginn is a globally recognized leader in research linking the physical properties of materials to their chemical composition. Much of his work has been directed toward greenhouse gas capture and reduction, electrolytes for energy storage, and materials for more efficient cooling and refrigeration.

His work in algorithmic and computational research led to the development of the open-source Monte Carlo package Cassandra, most commonly used to compute the thermodynamic properties of fluids.

Maginn has been granted 10 United States patents, primarily focusing on the use of ionic liquids for refrigeration and for electroplating. He has published more than 230 peer-reviewed papers with more than 27,000 citations. He has written 10 book chapters and authored 202 contributions to conference proceedings.

Maginn and the other 2023 fellows will be presented with medals at the group’s 13th annual meeting on June 18 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Other recent NAI Fellows at Notre Dame include Nosang Myung (2022), Gary Bernstein and Hsueh-Chia Chang (2020) and Bert Hochwald (2019).